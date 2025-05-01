Police say man who died after being hit by truck outside BRPD HQ likely did so intentionally

BATON ROUGE - A crash that happened Wednesday afternoon just outside Baton Rouge Police Headquarters may have been a suicide, police said Thursday.

BRPD said the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway. A truck was passing through the intersection with a green light when it hit a pedestrian in the right lane.

The pedestrian, who died from his injuries at the hospital, was identified as 20-year-old Julius Torres.

Camera footage and multiple witness statements suggest Torres intentionally ran in front of the truck, police said.