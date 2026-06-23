St. Amant man arrested after deputies allegedly find stolen items at his home

ST. AMANT — A St. Amant man was arrested after deputies say stolen merchandise and items with altered price tags were found at his home.

According to deputies, an investigation into a reported theft began on June 17 when they reviewed surveillance footage from the business on Highway 42 in St. Amant. The footage allegedly showed that the receipt from the transaction did not match the items that left the store.

Deputies later identified 35-year-old Ralph Razza as a suspect. After he was uncooperative with the investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for his residence, where they recovered several stolen items with altered or swapped price tags.