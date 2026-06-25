Killian Mayor: Water system has been working 'great' since May installation of new filtration system

KILLIAN — After years of consistent issues, Killian's water system has been working "great" since a new filter was installed last month, the town's mayor told WBRZ on Tuesday.

Killian Mayor Caleb Atwell said that the system has been functioning properly since it went online on May 13. He said he has seen clear water flowing from faucets across town.

The installation of the new system came after the town's water system had issues dating back to 2023 that sent cloudy and discolored water from faucets across the Livingston Parish town.

Since the issues arose, the town's water system has been taken over by Magnolia Water, and the town's "D" rating on a Louisiana Department of Health water scorecard has been raised to a "C" on the most recent report.