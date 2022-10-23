70°
Latest Weather Blog
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street.
Trending News
No more details are immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
-
Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman
-
WATCH: Arson ruled cause of massive fire at vacant house off Government...
-
After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns
-
Police looking for gunman after shooting at SU fraternity party left 11...