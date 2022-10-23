70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian

Sunday, October 23 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. 

No more details are immediately available. 

