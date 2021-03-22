65°
Police respond to a reported shooting on Gus Young Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a reported shooting in the 4500 block of Gus Young Avenue on Saturday (March 6) afternoon.
According to police, a male victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
WBRZ will keep readers updated with additional information as it becomes available from investigators.
