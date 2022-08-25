76°
Police release pictures of suspect in attempted rape at BREC park

Wednesday, August 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police released pictures of an attacker that attempted to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier in the month. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a woman was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. 

WBRZ spoke with a witness who said she saw the woman bloodied and bruised, screaming for help after the assault. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 344-7867. 

