Police positioned at Baker school after reported threat Thursday morning

Thursday, October 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. 

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going as planned as of around 8 a.m.

No other details about the alleged threat were immediately available. 

