Police: One dead in Saturday morning shooting on S Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death early Saturday morning on S Choctaw Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Leslie Blackburn, 55, was injured in a shooting around 2:46 a.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of S Choctaw Drive.

Blackburn was transported to a hospital but later died from a gunshot wound to the midsection, police say.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.