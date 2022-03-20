Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man killed by stray bullet on Bourbon Street; suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS - A man was killed early Sunday morning when a stray bullet struck him in the chest.
The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Bourbon Street.
Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified man inside a nearby business with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene, police say.
Investigators believe the man was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside of the business.
Police later arrested Daphney Jackson, 24, as a suspect in the shooting. She was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of weapons.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will identify the victim and his official cause of death after completing an autopsy and notifying the family, according to the police department.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300.
