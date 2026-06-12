Baton Rouge fans cheering on US Men's National Team for FIFA World Cup matchup

BATON ROUGE - Local soccer fans are gearing up for a big night as the U.S. Men's National Team is set to play its first home World Cup match in 32 years when it takes on Paraguay on Friday.

Red Stick Outlaws and other soccer supporters are hosting a watch party Friday night at Court to Table and Pelican to Mars, inviting fans to come together and cheer for the U.S. team.

Fans of all ages are welcome at Court to Table, while fans 21 and older are welcome at Pelican to Mars.

Americans are ranked 17th by FIFA and hope that playing at home will help them make a breakthrough in the tournament. Forward Christian Pulisic is expected to play a key role, and coach Mauricio Pochettino leads the team after joining in 2024.

Paraguay, ranked 47th, is back in the World Cup for the first time in 16 years. The match will be broadcast on Fox, Telemundo and Peacock.

Fans in Baton Rouge are looking forward to kicking off the weekend by supporting the U.S. team with fellow soccer enthusiasts.