69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man killed by stray bullet on Bourbon Street; suspect arrested

2 hours 30 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, March 20 2022 Mar 20, 2022 March 20, 2022 4:44 PM March 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Daphney Jackson

NEW ORLEANS - A man was killed early Sunday morning when a stray bullet struck him in the chest.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Bourbon Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified man inside a nearby business with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene, police say.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside of the business.

Police later arrested Daphney Jackson, 24, as a suspect in the shooting. She was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of weapons.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will identify the victim and his official cause of death after completing an autopsy and notifying the family, according to the police department.

Trending News

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days