Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man arrested for terrorizing after pulling gun out in Walker Walmart, sending shoppers into panic
WALKER - A man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday morning after he got into a fight inside a Walmart and pulled out a gun, sending shoppers into a panic.
According to the Walker Police Department, the incident happened at the Walmart Supercenter on Walker South Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, several people were running out of the store, yelling about a gunman inside. Walmart staff said they came in contact with the suspect in the back of the store.
Walker Police Chief Addison said he was at the scene and approached the unidentified man with his weapon, telling him to drop his gun. Other officers arrived and took the suspect into custody without incident.
Police say the man got into a fight with another person inside the store in which he hit him and pulled out his gun. No shots were fired in the incident.
Trending News
The suspect was arrested and is expected to face multiple charges, including terrorizing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive drug stash under Siegen Lane overpass found by volunteer clean up...
-
Volunteers searching streets of Baton Rouge for missing Georgia man
-
LSU gymnastics club meet brings tourists to downtown Baton Rouge
-
2 Make a Difference: Redz River Run 5K
-
Hayley Arceneaux, pediatric cancer survivor and youngest American to orbit Earth, gives...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs