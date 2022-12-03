65°
Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m.
No motive or suspect has been identified, police say.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.
