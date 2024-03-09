67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police make arrest after December armed robbery of ATM

Saturday, March 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of one man for his participation in a robbery of a Regions Bank ATM back in December.

Police arrested Nepton "Rudy Ruger" Hatfield Jr. for armed robbery with a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, among other charges.

Police seized approximately 49 grams of fentanyl from Hatfield's residence, alongside clothing and shoes believed to be purchased with the money from the ATM.

