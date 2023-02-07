Police make arrest after break-in at Louisiana zoo; stolen monkeys still missing

Photo: KATC

BROUSSARD - Police have arrested a man suspected of taking a dozen monkeys from an enclosure at a Lafayette-area zoo, though the animals remain missing.

Broussard Police announced Tuesday that Joseph Randall, 62, of Opelousas was booked for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty just over a week after the break-in at Zoosiana.

The department said a search warrant was executed but none of the 12 squirrel monkeys that were taken from the zoo have been recovered.

Police said an investigation into the theft is ongoing, adding that it's still unclear whether there is any connection to a similar heist at the Dallas Zoo, which happened that same week.