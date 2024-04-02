74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police looking for suspect in March shooting

Monday, April 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a shooting that left one woman seriously hurt. 

BRPD said a woman was shot in the thigh March 25 around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along North 17th Street. Police said the victim suffered serious injuries. 

Officers said the suspect may be riding a red bicycle. 

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (225) 344-7867. 

