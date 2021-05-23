67°
Police looking for missing Jennings 14-year-old
JENNINGS - A 14-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday, authorities say.
Kamiron Chaisson was last seen at Jennings High School wearing his school uniform. He hasn't returned home, according to police reports.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.
