97°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for information on fatal June hit-and-run on Anselmo Lane in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for information connected to a fatal hit-and-run on Anselmo Lane in June.
Detectives said they believe that on June 8, around 9:30 p.m., a car struck a pedestrian in the roadway while driving westbound on Anselmo Lane towards Essen Lane.
After the crash, the driver was seen removing the bumper from the vehicle and fleeing Eastbound on Anselmo Lane towards Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Detectives said the vehicle is a silver or grey sedan with front-end damage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 the Classroom: Students in Iberville Parish learning with AI
-
Two people injured in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by garbage truck on Airline Highway early...
-
Deputies arrest two men, teenager accused of early morning vehicle break-ins at...
-
State Trooper arrested on domestic violence charge, allegedly battered woman while drunk