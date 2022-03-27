70°
Police looking for 2 suspects after St. Gabriel nightclub shooting that injured 1
ST. GABRIEL - Police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects after a person was injured Saturday night in a shooting at a nightclub.
The St. Gabriel Police Department said one person was shot Saturday night at the Foxx Trapp nightclub. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, but their current condition was not reported.
Sunday afternoon, police released photos of the two suspects connected with the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the two men to contact the agency at (225)642-5222.
