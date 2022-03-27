70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for 2 suspects after St. Gabriel nightclub shooting that injured 1

1 hour 58 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, March 27 2022 Mar 27, 2022 March 27, 2022 6:55 PM March 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

ST. GABRIEL - Police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects after a person was injured Saturday night in a shooting at a nightclub.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said one person was shot Saturday night at the Foxx Trapp nightclub. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, but their current condition was not reported.

Trending News

Sunday afternoon, police released photos of the two suspects connected with the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the two men to contact the agency at (225)642-5222.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days