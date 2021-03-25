73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating triple shooting reported at Baton Rouge music studio

1 hour 56 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, March 25 2021 Mar 25, 2021 March 25, 2021 1:25 PM March 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Three people were reportedly hit by gunfire at a music studio early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to 1965 West Muriel Dr., the listed address of YBB Production LLC, after midnight. The studio is located near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown. 

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days