Police investigating triple shooting reported at Baton Rouge music studio
BATON ROUGE - Three people were reportedly hit by gunfire at a music studio early Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to 1965 West Muriel Dr., the listed address of YBB Production LLC, after midnight. The studio is located near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway.
The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
