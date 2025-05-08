81°
Police commend citizens who stopped attempted Baton Rouge bank robbery

Thursday, May 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - After an attempted armed robbery at a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge, police are commending two people who stepped up and were able to subdue the suspect. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department was investigating the attempted robbery which happened at Regions on South Sherwood Forest. 

Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said as the suspect approached the counter, two "concerned citizens" stepped up and were able to get the gun away from the man and "subdue" him until law enforcement arrived. 

McKneely said it's important for people to step up and take action when they suspect crime is occurring, as long as they stay safe. Sometimes taking action means seeing something and saying something by reporting it to the police or law enforcement. 

The only person injured was the suspect, who received minor injuries in the scuffle. 

One of the citizens who stepped up also has put in an application for the police department, McKneely said. 

