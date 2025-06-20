Police investigating multiple burglaries at Amite Metal Recycling

AMITE — One person is wanted for multiple burglaries at Amite Metal Recycling.

Amite Police said Friday that the Sassafras Street facility was broken into multiple times by the same person at night.

The alleged thief is accused of stealing an unknown amount of copper.

The Amite City Police Department is now asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact them to help identify the suspect.