Police investigating double shooting, victims seated in parked car

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred while two victims were sitting in a parked car.

The incident happened Tuesday night on Ritterman Avenue at Addison Street. Authorities report that two victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle that was parked in a driveway of a home.

Both victims received non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

This shooting is still under investigation.