88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning

1 hour 47 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, May 16 2025 May 16, 2025 May 16, 2025 10:38 AM May 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Blanche Court. Brian Keith Lee, 52, was found in a home there with a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

Trending News

Police did not immediately have information on a suspect or a motive.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days