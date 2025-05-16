Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Blanche Court. Brian Keith Lee, 52, was found in a home there with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police did not immediately have information on a suspect or a motive.