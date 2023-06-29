96°
Police investigating body found outside Tigerland apartment
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a body that was found outside an apartment building in Tigerland Thursday afternoon.
The person was found dead shortly after 1 p.m. near an apartment on Alvin Dark Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating the death but it was unclear how the person died.
This is a developing story.
