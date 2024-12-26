Police investigating bank robbery at Hancock Whitney on Government Street

67°
Thursday, December 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place Thursday afternoon at a Hancock Whitney bank on Government Street.

Officials say an older white male with gray hair walked into the bank unarmed and made a verbal threat for money. The bank gave him $300 and he left the building.

The incident is under investigation.

