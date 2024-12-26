67°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating bank robbery at Hancock Whitney on Government Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place Thursday afternoon at a Hancock Whitney bank on Government Street.
Officials say an older white male with gray hair walked into the bank unarmed and made a verbal threat for money. The bank gave him $300 and he left the building.
Trending News
The incident is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...