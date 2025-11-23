72°
Police investigate Sunday morning shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.
According to detectives, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Plank Road, leaving one person injured.
The department said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
