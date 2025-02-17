59°
Police identify woman who died in two-vehicle crash on 4H Club Road as Central art teacher
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police have identified Leigh Lobello, 50, as the woman who died from her injuries in a two-vehicle car crash on 4H Club Road Friday night.
The crash happened on 4H Club Road near the I-12 overpass Friday evening around 9 p.m. The Denham Springs Police Department said Lobello was traveling southbound on 4H Club Road when she, for unknown reasons, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.
Lobello, an art teacher at Central Intermediate School, was taken to the hospital via AirMed, but later died from her injuries.
Police said no arrests were made.
