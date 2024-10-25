83°
Police identify victim of shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened off Scotland Avenue on Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Carlis Sanders, 31, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment on Oriole Street. 

Sanders was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. 

There was no word on a possible suspect or motive. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

