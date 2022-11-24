Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect.

The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.

Simmons reportedly ran into the Hooters to try and escape from officers and tried to flee again as police tried to clear the business.

The BRPD arrested Simmons for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Edit: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the suspect's name was Jamal Treyjon. Due to an inconsistency in booking documents, the suspect's name was incorrectly recorded.