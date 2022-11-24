Latest Weather Blog
Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect.
The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.
Simmons reportedly ran into the Hooters to try and escape from officers and tried to flee again as police tried to clear the business.
The BRPD arrested Simmons for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Edit: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the suspect's name was Jamal Treyjon. Due to an inconsistency in booking documents, the suspect's name was incorrectly recorded.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shooting at apartment complex on Mead Road leaves one injured, one dead
-
'Something we'll never recover from': Allie Rice's family preparing for first holiday...
-
WBRSO employee collects nearly three months of paid time off after admitting...
-
'Shoot me right here': 21-year-old man killed his father after he blew...
-
Volunteers find loaded gun while picking up trash along I-10 in Baton...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams