72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive

2 hours 22 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, November 24 2022 Nov 24, 2022 November 24, 2022 11:45 AM November 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area. 

Simmons reportedly ran into the Hooters to try and escape from officers and tried to flee again as police tried to clear the business.

The BRPD arrested Simmons for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Edit: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the suspect's name was Jamal Treyjon. Due to an inconsistency in booking documents, the suspect's name was incorrectly recorded.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days