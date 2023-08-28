94°
Police identify man killed in shooting Sunday morning

4 hours 43 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, August 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 42-year-old man dead. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Sherman McElroy, 42, was found shot multiple times on Monte Sano Avenue off LA-61. The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. 

No further information was immediately released. 

