Police identify man killed in shooting Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 42-year-old man dead.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Sherman McElroy, 42, was found shot multiple times on Monte Sano Avenue off LA-61. The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.
No further information was immediately released.
