Police identify man killed in Florida Boulevard, Gottlieb Street fatal hit-and-run

2 hours 9 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2024 Dec 20, 2024 December 20, 2024 2:26 PM December 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Friday identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Florida Boulevard from earlier in the week. 

Police said 47-year-old Donnie Boudreaux was killed on Wednesday when an unknown vehicle struck him around 7:27 p.m. on Florida Boulevard near Gottlieb Street. 

The unknown vehicle then fled. Police did not release the name of a suspect in the crime.

