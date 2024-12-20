Police identify man killed in Florida Boulevard, Gottlieb Street fatal hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Friday identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Florida Boulevard from earlier in the week.

Police said 47-year-old Donnie Boudreaux was killed on Wednesday when an unknown vehicle struck him around 7:27 p.m. on Florida Boulevard near Gottlieb Street.

The unknown vehicle then fled. Police did not release the name of a suspect in the crime.