Police identify couple involved in fatal domestic shooting in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA — Police on Tuesday identified a woman who took her own life after shooting her husband in Ponchatoula.

Police said that 60-year-old fast food worker Kevin Stanley was shot by his wife, 47-year-old Cabrina R. Stanley, Monday evening.

Ponchatoula Police said they were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. when Cabrina Stanley went to the restaurant where her husband worked with a gun. Shortly after, Kevin Stanley ran out of the restaurant and Cabrina Stanley shot him in the arm.

Kevin Stanley later ran through the neighboring carwash and yelled for someone to call the police.

Police Chief Bry Layrisson said that when officers arrived, they told Cabrina Stanley to drop the gun several times. Instead, she shot herself and died on the scene.

Kevin Stanley was brought to the hospital shortly after and is in stable condition, the chief said.