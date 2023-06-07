Police identify 69-year-old shot, killed off Scenic Highway early Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A 69-year-old man was shot and killed in the Scotlandville area early Wednesday, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Eishmel Spears, 69, died from his injuries after he was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Merganzer Avenue. Spears died on the scene.

Police said the suspect and motive were unknown.

This is a developing story.