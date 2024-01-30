Police identify 36-year-old killed in shooting on Evangeline Street Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead Sunday evening.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Evangeline Street near North Foster Drive on reports of a shooting shortly before 7 p.m..

Officers later identified the victim to be George Johnson, 36, who was found dead inside a home.

There was no further information on a suspect or motive.