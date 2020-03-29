Police: Husband lit wife on fire during argument

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of lighting his wife on fire during an argument.

John Emmett Harleaux, 28, was booked into jail Tuesday after a month-long search. Harleaux was booked into jail on domestic abuse battery by burning charges. Booking information showed the charge is classified as a felony.

Police said in Harleaux and his unidentified wife got into a fight back in September. During the ordeal, police believe Harleaux sprayed his wife with hairspray and struck a lighter on her skin, causing the hairspray to ignite on the woman's body. The woman suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on her arm, shoulder and back.

The attack happened at the couple's home on Crestview Avenue.

When he was booked Tuesday, Harleaux's hair and eyebrows appeared to have been died turquoise.



