89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police helicopter circled Central overnight in search of suspected drag racers; motorcyclists arrested

5 hours 9 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, September 02 2022 Sep 2, 2022 September 02, 2022 11:48 AM September 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A suspect on the run prompted three law enforcement agencies to start a search early Friday morning.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the CPD, Baton Rouge police, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were chasing two motorcyclists possibly drag racing on the Interstate.

One of the racers allegedly split off and abandoned his motorcycle in a ditch before fleeing on foot near the Comite Hills West neighborhood on Joor Road.

The man was eventually found and taken into custody by BRPD. 

Trending News

BRPD said the other man was also apprehended. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days