Police: Drug dealer had children make crack cocaine, didn't report 10-year-old's gunshot wound

BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer and his girlfriend were arrested on a slew of charges overnight after investigators learned he had his small children manufacture drugs and refused to report a shooting that injured his 10-year-old son in fear of exposing his drug operation.

Kevin Evans Jr., 36, and Maegan Toney, 29, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison early Tuesday morning.

According to police records, Evans's children were staying with him at his home on Polk Street when his 10-year-old son was shot July 6.

Police learned Evans dealt drugs from the home, and his son was playing with fireworks in the front yard while Evans conducted an illegal narcotics deal nearby that night. A person in a silver SUV reportedly opened fire on Evans but struck the 10-year-old boy in the hand and leg instead, police learned.

After the shooting, Evans's children said he told them to "not call the police" because he needed to "hide my dope."

After hiding the drugs inside of the home, Evans and Toney brought the injured child to the hospital but told staff the boy injured himself and did not mention the shooting.

The child's mother informed police about the incident on July 8, after Evans failed to report it himself and explained her son was shot while the boy's father conducted a drug deal.

Investigators later spoke to the children, who said their father and his girlfriend hid drugs in several different areas around the home, each vividly recalling the drugs and hiding spots to officials in separate interviews. Police say each child was able to describe a hole in the kitchen wall covered with duct tape, which their father used to stash cocaine and heroin. He also hid marijuana on top of the air conditioner, according to the children.

Additionally, they described how Evans manufactured the cocaine, including the detailed process of cooking the substance, allowing it to harden, breaking it up, then placing it into bags to sell.

When investigators interviewed Evans's 9-year-old daughter, she said her father stored large amounts of "H," or heroin, in a safe along with large amounts of money. She told authorities the safe code was "2836," and explained the reasoning for this was because when weighing narcotics, there are "28 grams in an ounce and 36 ounces in a kilogram."

The child also told investigators Evans forced her and her brothers to assist him in manufacturing illegal narcotics such as "cooking" crack cocaine, and "cutting" heroin to maximize profits, police report.

According to the arrest report, each child was able to describe the entire process of "cooking," bagging, and weighing crack cocaine, along with the process of "cutting," bagging and weighing heroine.

When the children's mother told Evans that she was calling the police, Evans and Toney allegedly arranged for a ride and the two grabbed narcotics and a safe from the home before leaving in a dark-colored vehicle, according to police.

The children later told investigators that their father and his girlfriend use the residence to traffic narcotics, specifically heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

Evans and Toney were charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, and numerous drug and weapons charges.