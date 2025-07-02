81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police chase stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday morning; one arrested

3 hours 19 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 6:30 AM July 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge and, at one point, crashing into other drivers to escape. 

WBRZ watched the chase live on DOTD traffic cameras and caught the moment the driver, who has not yet been identified, crashed the stolen ambulance into two other vehicles to escape after seemingly being cornered on Old Hammond and Airline. 

More than a dozen Baton Rouge Police Department units were involved in the chase. The pursuit eventually ended in the Overton subdivision off Old Hammond, where police took the driver into custody and towed the ambulance away. 

Trending News

WBRZ spoke with the homeowner, Katherine Mack, whose driveway the ambulance stopped in. She said she saw a man on the ground in her driveway being handcuffed and being taken away. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days