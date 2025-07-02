Police chase stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday morning; one arrested

BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge and, at one point, crashing into other drivers to escape.

WBRZ watched the chase live on DOTD traffic cameras and caught the moment the driver, who has not yet been identified, crashed the stolen ambulance into two other vehicles to escape after seemingly being cornered on Old Hammond and Airline.

More than a dozen Baton Rouge Police Department units were involved in the chase. The pursuit eventually ended in the Overton subdivision off Old Hammond, where police took the driver into custody and towed the ambulance away.

WBRZ spoke with the homeowner, Katherine Mack, whose driveway the ambulance stopped in. She said she saw a man on the ground in her driveway being handcuffed and being taken away.