Police chase forces middle school near Hammond into late-night lockdown

6 hours 13 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, January 13 2023 Jan 13, 2023 January 13, 2023 7:33 AM January 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NATALBANY - A middle school outside of Hammond was forced into lockdown Thursday night due to suspects fleeing a police chase near the school. 

The campus of Natalbany Middle School was put into lockdown during a sporting event Thursday night around 8 p.m.. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a vehicle pursuit happened near the campus and two suspects fled. One of the subjects was reported to be in custody, but the other was still at large. 

The TPSO said deputies held a perimeter around the school while the search continued. Parents and students were allowed to leave the school around 8:30 p.m., and at 8:45, the lockdown was officially lifted, but deputies remained on scene. 

The TPSO did not immediately say what caused the chase. 

