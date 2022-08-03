79°
Latest Weather Blog
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother arrested after 2-year-old died from fentanyl overdose; third overdose on record
-
Daughter of woman killed in hit-and-run victim pleads for suspect to turn...
-
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
-
Crews clean storm drains to prevent major flooding in East Baton Rouge
-
Summer break coming to an end; teachers and students gearing up for...
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West