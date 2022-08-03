Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.