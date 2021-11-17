Police called during domestic dispute between DaBaby, partner

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -Popular rapper, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, and his partner DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Curiel, were involved in a domestic dispute that ended in police intervention and charges against one of the two.

BBC News reports that DaniLeigh, the mother of DaBaby's daughter, has been charged with two counts of assault, according to North Carolina police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that officers were called upon to intervene Sunday evening and Monday morning in response to DaBaby's claims that he'd been assaulted by

DaniLeigh.

The Department said in a statement it responded to a "domestic assault" call Sunday evening and, "Upon arrival, the victim, Jonathan Kirk, advised that he had been assaulted by his girlfriend, Danielle Curiel."

Initially, the officers told DaBaby to pursue charges himself but he contacted them again the next morning.

They said they "obtained additional information" that resulted in charges of simple assault against DaniLeigh.



The 26-year-old singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and choreographer shared a recent social media post, saying she's with her daughter and is "now safe".



