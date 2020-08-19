93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest suspect in deadly Zachary stabbing

4 hours 15 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 August 19, 2020 9:22 AM August 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing at a residence on Avenue E Wednesday morning.

Sources said a victim was found stabbed to death in the 4700 block of Ave. E around 9.

Authorities are investigating and said a suspect was arrested.  More information will be released later. 

Ave. E is between the railroad tracks and Hwy. 19 north of the community's downtown area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days