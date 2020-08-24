Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death dies in jail from apparent suicide

ZACHARY - A man arrested for killing his girlfriend at their home last week was found dead in his jail cell over the weekend.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Brandon Phillips was found dead in his cell Sunday. Phillips, who was booked into to the East Baton Rouge jail Wednesday, had refused to go into general population due to possibly "having enemies" in the jail, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

He was ultimately placed in a cell by himself, where prison employees checked on him once every 30 minutes. He was found hanging in his cell during a check-up shortly before 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson said Phillips seemingly fashioned a makeshift noose from a torn blanket and hanged himself from a sprinkler head.

Phillips was charged with murder, among other crimes, Wednesday after Bridgette Seals was found dead in their home. Phillips had a history of violence, including a previous domestic abuse case involving Seals.

On August 19th Phillips was booked into EBR Parish Prison by Zachary Police for Second Degree Murder, Resisting an Officer, Distribution and Manufacturing Schedule 1 Drugs, Distribution and Manufacturing Schedule 2 Drugs and Possession of Schedule 4 Drugs. Medical personnel cleared Phillips for housing through routine medical screening. Per protocol, Phillips remained in central booking until the afternoon of August 20th. Phillips then refused to go into general population housing. He stated his refusal was due to the possibility of having enemies in the assigned unit. Correct Health mental health personnel assessed Phillips and noted that he was not suicidal. Phillips still refused to go into general population and was subsequently assigned to a cell by himself in which correctional deputies complete checks every 30 minutes. The corrections deputy assigned to the unit stated and logged that on August 23rd he checked on Phillips at 3:36 p.m. and he appeared in good health. Nineteen minutes later, at 3:55 p.m., the deputy discovered Phillips hanging inside his cell by a torn blanket tied to a sprinkler head. Corrections and medical staff rendered CPR, but to no avail. Phillips was declared dead on the scene. The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine exact cause of death.