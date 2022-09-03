83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest man who shot at officers, barricaded himself in home Friday night

47 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, September 03 2022 Sep 3, 2022 September 03, 2022 12:03 PM September 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday night after he shot multiple rounds at officers then barricaded himself inside his home. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Office, 62-year-old Oliver Jones was shooting a gun at his home on Arizona Street when someone called the police about shots fired in the area around 10:50 p.m. 

When officers showed up, Jones started shooting at them and then ran inside his home. 

The BRPD's Special Response Team came to the scene and arrested Jones without injuries to anyone involved. 

Trending News

Jones was booked for attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days