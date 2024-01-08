61°
Police arrest man for 'terrorizing' neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for allegedly terrorizing a neighborhood after he knocked a neighbor unconscious just days before Christmas.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jaylan Winfrey, 32, "attacked" a neighbor on Dec. 23 after the neighbor spoke to him about numerous disturbances in the area. Officers said Winfrey hit his neighbor and knocked him unconscious.
Police learned during the investigation that Winfrey allegedly had been terrorizing other residents in the area.
Winfrey was arrested for second-degree battery.
