86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest man for fatal armed robbery that left 30-year-old dead

1 hour 18 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, May 14 2025 May 14, 2025 May 14, 2025 11:23 AM May 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man allegedly involved in a fatal armed robbery that happened in April. 

Latrell Daniels, 20, was arrested Tuesday for one count each of first-degree murder and armed robbery, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The robbery and shooting happened on April 12 at a gas station on Airline Highway. Surveillance footage from the gas station showed the victim, 30-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez-Martinez, ride up to the store on his bike. Gonzalez-Martinez left his bike outside while he went into the store. 

Daniels then rode up on his own bike, got off and started to ride away on Gonzalez-Martinez's bike instead. 

Gonzalez-Martinez left the store and tried to get his bike back from Daniels. He grabbed the bike and tried to walk away, but Daniels pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, arrest documents said. 

Police said Daniels' arrest was partially because of a tip that came in through Crime Stoppers. 

Trending News

As of Wednesday morning, Daniels was booked and held on a $100,000 bond. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days