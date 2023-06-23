Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest man accused of murdering Hosea Jackson, father of BRPD officer killed in 2016 ambush
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of beating the father of one of the officers killed in a 2016 ambush to death after he tried to break up a fight.
Hosea Jackson, 63, was violently beaten outside of the Triple S store on North Foster Drive June 1. Jackson, the father of one of the police officers killed in a 2016 ambush, died from his injuries just days later.
Surveillance cameras showed a man, later identified as Chadrick Williams, 41, following Jackson toward the store the night of the attack. Later footage shows Jackson attempting to de-escalate an argument when a second suspect started to kick and punch Jackson in the face.
Williams then allegedly struck Jackson in the face, taking him to the ground, then stomped on his neck and kicked him, leaving him unresponsive.
The second suspect was not identified in arrest documents and it was not clear what charges they would be facing.
Williams was arrested Thursday for one count of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $100,000.
