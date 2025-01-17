Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest man accused of fleeing cops after gun accidentally goes off in car
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of fleeing the cops after illegally firing a gun early Friday morning was arrested.
Cameron Knighton, 21, was arrested after he allegedly ran from Baton Rouge police officers who heard a gunshot coming from a car he was riding in.
Police said they stopped the car around 2:18 a.m. for a traffic violation on North 22nd Street. Police then heard a gunshot coming from the car and saw a passenger, later identified as Knighton, fleeing on foot while holding a gun.
After questioning the car's driver and another passenger, police said that the driver was shot when Knighton accidentally shot his gun. The driver's wounds were non-life threatening.
A BRPD drone later located Knighton in a nearby parking lot. He was then arrested after a continued chase, police said.
Knighton was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and resisting arrest charges.
